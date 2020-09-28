Ex-Trump campaign boss in self-harm threat

US President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale has been taken to hospital after threatening self harm.

Police talked Parscale out of his Fort Lauderdale home after his wife called to say he had multiple firearms and was threatening to hurt himself.

Sergeant DeAnna Greenlaw said on Sunday Parscale was taken to hospital under the state's Baker Act, which allows anyone deemed a threat to themselves or others to be detained for 72 hours for psychiatric evaluation.

"Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we love him," said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.

"We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible."

Parscale was demoted from the campaign manager's post in July but remained part of the campaign and helped run its digital operation.

He had become a celebrity to supporters of Trump and would frequently pose for photos and sign autographs ahead of rallies.

But Trump had begun to sour on him earlier this year as Parscale attracted a wave of media attention that included focus on his seemingly glitzy lifestyle on the Florida coast that kept him far from campaign headquarters in Virginia.

Over the northern summer, he played up the number of requests - more than a million - for the president's comeback rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that ended up drawing just 6000 people.

A furious Trump was left staring at a sea of empty seats and weeks later promoted Bill Stepien to campaign manager.

Parscale was originally hired to run Trump's 2016 campaign by Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law.

While the Republican National Committee owns most of the campaign's data, voter modelling and outreach tools, Parscale ran most of the micro-targeted online advertising Trump aides believe was key to his 2016 victory.

