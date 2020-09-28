World

NFL legend Joe Montana, wife foil kidnap

By AAP Newswire

Joe Montana and his wife, left, Jennifer - AAP

1 of 1

Former NFL quarterback Joe Montana and his wife have confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their nine-month-old grandchild.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Montana told deputies his grandchild was sleeping in a playpen on Saturday when an unknown woman entered their home in Malibu and grabbed the child.

Montana and his wife, Jennifer, confronted the woman, whom authorities later identified as Sodsai Dalzell, tried to "de-escalate the situation" and asked her to give back their grandchild.

After a tussle, law enforcement officials say Jennifer Montana removed the child from Dalzell's arms.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out," the former San Francisco 49ers star tweeted.

"Scary situation but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time."

The sheriff's office says Dalzell fled the home but was later arrested. She faces kidnapping and burglary charges.

The sheriff's office declined to release anymore information, citing the case was ongoing.

Montana, 64, retired after the 1994 season, playing 13 years of his 15-year career with the San Francisco 49ers, who won four Super Bowls with him as quarterback.

Latest articles

News

Tatura zero carbon plan template hope

The leader of community-based group Zero Carbon Tatura hopes the project can become a template for other small towns in the Greater Shepparton district. Environmental advocate Terry Court said the recently-released plan aimed to reduce local carbon...

John Lewis
Virus updates

Regional Victorians now allowed to access the Murray River

IN A major boost to tourism providers, residents from regional Victoria can now access the Murray River without a permit. It means anyone who has been in Victoria in the past 14 days can access the river provided they have not been in a restricted...

Brayden May
News

Saturday night’s alright for busking

Shepparton’s first Driveway Buskers live music night has been hailed a success by organiser Tricia Baggs. She said hundreds of music fans visited nearly a dozen sites from Shepparton to Kialla and Toolamba for a hit of live music played by...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

World

Flight recorders found after Ukraine crash

Investigators are combing the scene of a military plane crash in Ukraine which has claimed at least 25 lives.

AAP Newswire
World

Johnson starts shutting down Britain again

The UK government says all pubs, bars and restaurants in England will have to close their doors at 10pm amid new coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire
World

Terror probe after Paris attack

Paris police say a suspect has been arrested after two people were wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

AAP Newswire