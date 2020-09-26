World

Lebanese PM-designate resigns amid impasse

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister-Designate Mustapha Adib - AAP

1 of 1

Lebanon's prime minister-designate has resigned amid a political impasse over government formation, nearly a month after he was appointed to the job.

Saturday's announcement by Moustapha Adib deals a blow to French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to break a dangerous stalemate in the crisis-hit country.

The French leader has been pressing Lebanese politicians to form a Cabinet made up of independent specialists who can work on enacting urgent reforms to extract Lebanon from a devastating economic and financial crisis worsened by the August 4 explosion at Beirut port.

But efforts by the French-supported Adib have hit multiple snags, after the country's main Shi'ite groups, Hezbollah and Amal, insisted on retaining hold of the key Finance Ministry.

Their insistence emerged after the US administration slapped sanctions on two senior politicians close to Hezbollah, including the ex-finance minister.

The two groups also insisted on naming the Shi'ite ministers in the new Cabinet and objected to the manner in which Adib was forming the government, without consulting with them.

Adib announced his decision to step down following a meeting with President Michel Aoun.

Lebanon, a former French protectorate, is mired in the country's worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history.

It defaulted on paying back its debt for the first time ever in March and the local currency has collapsed, leading to hyperinflation and soaring poverty and unemployment.

The crisis has been worsened by the port blast caused by the detonation of thousands of tons of ammonium nitrates. It killed nearly 200 people, injured thousands and caused losses worth billions of dollars.

The country is in desperate need of financial assistance but France and other international powers have refused to provide aid before serious reforms are made.

The crisis is largely blamed on decades of systematic corruption and mismanagement by Lebanon's ruling class.

Latest articles

News

Tatura zero carbon plan template hope

The leader of community-based group Zero Carbon Tatura hopes the project can become a template for other small towns in the Greater Shepparton district. Environmental advocate Terry Court said the recently-released plan aimed to reduce local carbon...

John Lewis
Virus updates

Regional Victorians now allowed to access the Murray River

IN A major boost to tourism providers, residents from regional Victoria can now access the Murray River without a permit. It means anyone who has been in Victoria in the past 14 days can access the river provided they have not been in a restricted...

Brayden May
News

Saturday night’s alright for busking

Shepparton’s first Driveway Buskers live music night has been hailed a success by organiser Tricia Baggs. She said hundreds of music fans visited nearly a dozen sites from Shepparton to Kialla and Toolamba for a hit of live music played by...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

World

Flight recorders found after Ukraine crash

Investigators are combing the scene of a military plane crash in Ukraine which has claimed at least 25 lives.

AAP Newswire
World

Johnson starts shutting down Britain again

The UK government says all pubs, bars and restaurants in England will have to close their doors at 10pm amid new coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire
World

Terror probe after Paris attack

Paris police say a suspect has been arrested after two people were wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

AAP Newswire