Flight recorders found after Ukraine crash

By AAP Newswire

The flight recorders have been found a day after a military plane crashed in Ukraine, leaving at least 25 dead.

Military experts also examined the accident site in the city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region to clarify the exact cause of the crash, Defence Minister Andriy Taran said on Saturday.

"Of course it's a terrible tragedy; we'll find out the causes. The final conclusions will be drawn after the flight recorders have been evaluated," he said, according to a statement from his ministry.

The recorders are still on the plane. According to preliminary information, 25 people died.

The plane crashed on a training flight in eastern Ukraine late on Friday. There were 27 people on board, mostly young recruits from the Air Force University. There were seven crew members and 20 university students on the plane.

According to preliminary findings, the sensors on the the left engine of the Antonov An-26 aircraft are believed to have failed.

The aircraft was manufactured in 1977 and used for training flights. The aircraft had previously been in normal use. "Everything went according to plan," Taran said.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it was a "bitter and irreparable loss" and expressed its condolences to the families and loved ones.

The crash site is around 40 kilometres from the Russian border in eastern Ukraine but not located in the contested areas where Russian-backed insurgents have been battling Kiev government forces since 2014.

