Palace says Princess Eugenie pregnant

Britain's Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, is pregnant and expecting to give birth in early 2021, Buckingham Palace says.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."