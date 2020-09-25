Thunberg joins global climate action day

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has joined other young activists outside the Swedish parliament as part of a global day of climate action.

"School strike week 110," she tweeted on Friday.

"Today is our global day of climate action, and we strike in over 3100 places! In Sweden gatherings over 50 people are not allowed due to Covid-19, so we adapt."

A photo posted by Thunberg showed herself and several other activists wearing masks and standing well apart from each other.

She also had a hand-painted sign that read "school strike for climate" and another sign calling for "climate justice" while reminding others of the 50-person limit.

The 17-year-old staged her first weekly protest at the Swedish parliament in August 2018, which evolved into a global movement to draw attention to climate change.