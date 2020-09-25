World

Thunberg joins global climate action day

By AAP Newswire

Climate activist Greta Thunberg protests at the Swedish Parliament. - AAP

1 of 1

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has joined other young activists outside the Swedish parliament as part of a global day of climate action.

"School strike week 110," she tweeted on Friday.

"Today is our global day of climate action, and we strike in over 3100 places! In Sweden gatherings over 50 people are not allowed due to Covid-19, so we adapt."

A photo posted by Thunberg showed herself and several other activists wearing masks and standing well apart from each other.

She also had a hand-painted sign that read "school strike for climate" and another sign calling for "climate justice" while reminding others of the 50-person limit.

The 17-year-old staged her first weekly protest at the Swedish parliament in August 2018, which evolved into a global movement to draw attention to climate change.

Latest articles

World

Thunberg joins global climate action day

As part of a global day of climate action, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has joined other young activists outside the Swedish parliament.

AAP Newswire
World

North Korea regrets killing South Korean

North Korean authorities have written to South Korean President Moon Jae-in saying the killing of a South Korean by the North’s troops should not have happened.

AAP Newswire
World

Malaysia power struggle set to drag on

Malaysia’s king is in hospital and cannot see anyone for a week, stalling opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s plans to seek royal assent to form a new government.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Johnson starts shutting down Britain again

The UK government says all pubs, bars and restaurants in England will have to close their doors at 10pm amid new coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire
World

Huge Thai protests challenge monarchy

Thousands of protesters have marched in Bangkok to present demands to reform Thailand’s monarchy and military-dominated establishment.

AAP Newswire
World

Russia’s Navalny posts update on recovery

Alexei Navalny says he is recovering his verbal and physical abilities at the German hospital where he is being treated for suspected nerve agent poisoning.

AAP Newswire