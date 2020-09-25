World

Obamas are world’s most admired people

By AAP Newswire

Barack and Michelle Obama are the most admired people in the world. - AAP

1 of 1

Barack and Michelle Obama are the most admired people in the world, according to a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov.

According to YouGov, this is the first time the former US president has reached the top of the mens rankings since the "World's most admired" survey was launched in 2014.

Billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates is now ranked the second most admired man, after sitting in first place last year.

Chinese leader and party leader Xi Jinping follows as the third most admired man, according to the survey results.

The most admired woman in the world remains Michelle Obama, with actress Angelina Jolie now in second place and the British Queen Elizabeth II in third place. Last year, US presenter Oprah Winfrey came second, Angelina Jolie third.

YouGov interviewed 45,000 people in 42 countries in a two-stage process. First, the respondents were openly asked which men and women were most admired. From these names, two lists of the 20 most frequently named men and women were then drawn up - and the lists for the individual countries were supplemented with regionally famous personalities.

Finally, from May to September 2020, people were asked who they greatly admired (with multiple selections possible) and who was the most admired (with only one single selection allowed). From this, percentages were calculated, on which the rankings were based, YouGov explained.

Latest articles

News

Illegal tree cutting an ongoing problem in Shepparton and Mooroopna

Trees aged 100 years or older are among those cut down illegally in Mooroopna bushland recently. Authorities are concerned about an ongoing problem of trees being cut down for firewood in Gemmill Swamp Wildlife Reserve, Reedy Swamp and other parks...

Monique Preston
News

At just 65, Mick Simpson is living with dementia

It was late 2018 and 63-year-old Mick Simpson was stranded in his truck in Wakool, with no idea where was, where he’d come from or where he was going. With his phone and GPS back at home, he felt totally lost, suddenly bereft of the safeguards he’d relied on to function for the previous six months — and which gave him the excuse to ignore the frightening symptoms that had begun creeping in, gradually erasing his memories one by one.

Charmayne Allison
News

26 cars dumped in bushland around Shepparton in seven months

Twenty-six dumped cars have been pulled from bushland in the Shepparton area in the past two weeks. The cars, which were on Parks Victoria and Greater Shepparton City Council managed land, had been dumped in areas including Gemmill Swamp in...

Monique Preston

MOST POPULAR

World

Johnson starts shutting down Britain again

The UK government says all pubs, bars and restaurants in England will have to close their doors at 10pm amid new coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire
World

Huge Thai protests challenge monarchy

Thousands of protesters have marched in Bangkok to present demands to reform Thailand’s monarchy and military-dominated establishment.

AAP Newswire
World

Russia’s Navalny posts update on recovery

Alexei Navalny says he is recovering his verbal and physical abilities at the German hospital where he is being treated for suspected nerve agent poisoning.

AAP Newswire