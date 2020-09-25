NZ prepares for weekend storm

A fierce storm that will ravage the entire length of New Zealand has prompted the meteorological agency to issue a series of warnings for this weekend.

More than 90 per cent of the country is under at least one "severe weather" warning on Sunday as a huge low pressure system works its way across New Zealand.

Parts of South Island will see snow as low as sea level, with Westland and parts of Canterbury expecting around 100mm of rain and damaging wind.

The North Island won't escape, with winds of up to 130km/h - which would register as cyclonic - forecast for Wellington and the region.

"This is a significant weather event," the MetService said.

"Localised severe weather has occurred many times over the last few years, but seldom affecting quite as much of the country as is forecast for this weekend."

Modelling conducted by the MetService suggests the low pressure system will be the worst to hit New Zealand in three years, with the potential to match historical weather events.

The northern tip of the country and Auckland is likely to see severe winds, but the lower half of South Island is likely to be hardest hit.

"The combination of snow and strong cold southwest winds from Sunday evening through to Tuesday is likely to cause stress to livestock, and affect many higher roads and passes across the South Island causing disruption to travel," the MetService's warning said.