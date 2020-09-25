Judge says US may have to delay TikTok ban

The US government has one day to file paperwork defending a rule prohibiting downloads of social media app TikTok, or the ban will have to be delayed, a US judge has ruled.

The ban is set to go into effect late on Sunday, just before midnight.

The move would prohibit marketplaces like the Apple App Store from offering TikTok for download.

Judge Carl Nichols handed down the ruling in response to a petition by TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance.

US President Donald Trump's administration is trying to force a sale of TikTok to US companies, saying it is concerned about user data falling into the hands of the Chinese government.

A decision over the weekend out of California stopped a ban on WeChat, another Chinese social media app.

Software company Oracle and retailer Walmart have made an offer for a percentage of TikTok in the US, although it remains unclear if their control will be enough to satisfy the US government.