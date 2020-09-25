World

Judge says US may have to delay TikTok ban

By AAP Newswire

TikTok logo on a mobile phone - AAP

1 of 1

The US government has one day to file paperwork defending a rule prohibiting downloads of social media app TikTok, or the ban will have to be delayed, a US judge has ruled.

The ban is set to go into effect late on Sunday, just before midnight.

The move would prohibit marketplaces like the Apple App Store from offering TikTok for download.

Judge Carl Nichols handed down the ruling in response to a petition by TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance.

US President Donald Trump's administration is trying to force a sale of TikTok to US companies, saying it is concerned about user data falling into the hands of the Chinese government.

A decision over the weekend out of California stopped a ban on WeChat, another Chinese social media app.

Software company Oracle and retailer Walmart have made an offer for a percentage of TikTok in the US, although it remains unclear if their control will be enough to satisfy the US government.

Latest articles

National

Easing NSW restrictions to ‘offer hope’

NSW is taking another step toward reopening entertainment facilities after the state marked a third straight day without any locally acquired cases of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Unemployed bracing for $300 JobSeeker cut

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is promising a suite of initiatives to get people back into work as he prepares to hand down the federal budget in two weeks’ time.

AAP Newswire
National

No ‘massive’ lockdown steps for Melbourne

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is continuing to temper expectations about Melbourne’s lockdown as he stands by beleaguered Health Minister Jenny Mikakos.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Johnson starts shutting down Britain again

The UK government says all pubs, bars and restaurants in England will have to close their doors at 10pm amid new coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire
World

Huge Thai protests challenge monarchy

Thousands of protesters have marched in Bangkok to present demands to reform Thailand’s monarchy and military-dominated establishment.

AAP Newswire
World

Russia’s Navalny posts update on recovery

Alexei Navalny says he is recovering his verbal and physical abilities at the German hospital where he is being treated for suspected nerve agent poisoning.

AAP Newswire