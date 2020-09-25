US police arrest 127 after Taylor protests

Following a night of protests in the US city of Louisville, Kentucky, during which two police officers were shot, 127 people have been arrested as protesters clashed with police, the city's interim police chief says.

"There were several instances of unlawful behaviour where police needed to intervene during the protest activities," said interim police chief Robert Schroeder, citing damage to property, the moving of barricades and barriers and the restriction of traffic.

"As the night went on, there were several instances of looting outside of the downtown area," he continued, adding that fires had also been set at the city's courthouse and along a park.

A suspect in the shooting of two police officers, a 26-year-old man, was charged and now faces two counts of assault and 14 counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer.

Online news outlet the Daily Caller also reported on Thursday that two of its journalists had been arrested while covering the protests.

"Shelby Talcott and Jorge Ventura were covering the riots when police surrounded the group and made everyone get on the ground. A video showed police detaining several people and putting them in zip-tie handcuffs," the Daily Caller reported.

The protests took place on Wednesday night after the indictment of one former police officer linked to the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman.

The governor of Kentucky Andy Beshear released a statement on social media arguing that violence should not be met with more violence.

Senator Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, said that he is "praying for the swift recovery of the 2 police officers shot last night in Louisville".