World

UK hits record high daily virus cases

By AAP Newswire

Bartenders pour drinks in a pub in London - AAP

1 of 1

The United Kingdom has recorded its highest number of daily cases of COVID-19 at 6634, according to government data, reflecting a second wave of infections sweeping through the country but also a much higher level of testing than during the first wave.

The number released on Thursday was up from 6178 on Wednesday, itself a jump from 4926 the previous day.

Earlier, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government estimated fewer than 10,000 people were becoming infected every day as opposed to estimated numbers of more than 100,000 during the peak of the first wave.

"(At the peak), we estimate through surveys that over 100,000 people a day were catching the disease, but we only found about 6000 of them and they tested positive," he said in an interview on Sky News.

"Now we estimate that it's under 10,000 people a day getting the disease. That's too high, but it's still much lower than in the peak."

While testing capacity has increased dramatically since the first wave, the system has nevertheless been under strain, with many people reporting they were unable to get tests or had to travel long distances.

Delays in getting results back have also led to criticism of the system.

Public Health England said there had also been 40 new deaths, up from 37 the day before.

At the peak of the pandemic, the UK was reporting more than 1000 deaths per day.

The country's death toll from COVID-19 stands at 41,902.

Latest articles

Opinion

Thirty Something and ... pregnant

If you think I have been a little all over the place of late you would be more astute than I would normally have given you credit. But you would be correct. I just haven’t been me. One minute I am in full flight, the next it’s almost as...

Andrew Mole
Opinion

Word Boy

I am playing Tennis. In yet another episode of ‘welcome to the overly competitive, underwhelmingly uncapable side of Liam Nash’, I’ve challenged some of my fellow scribes at the News to a sport I have never previously played. And...

Liam Nash
Opinion

Donkey might rise in Shepp vote

By sunset today we’ll learn not only who the candidates are for the local elections but also the crucial ballot order. Normally, being at the top of the ballot is considered an advantage, but is it really? The advantage is considered to come from...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

World

Johnson starts shutting down Britain again

The UK government says all pubs, bars and restaurants in England will have to close their doors at 10pm amid new coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire
World

Huge Thai protests challenge monarchy

Thousands of protesters have marched in Bangkok to present demands to reform Thailand’s monarchy and military-dominated establishment.

AAP Newswire
World

Russia’s Navalny posts update on recovery

Alexei Navalny says he is recovering his verbal and physical abilities at the German hospital where he is being treated for suspected nerve agent poisoning.

AAP Newswire