French hospitalisations at two-month high

French health authorities say the number of people hospitalised for COVID-19 has gone beyond the 6000 threshold, a first since July 27.

The data indicates there are still more than 1000 patients in intensive care units, levels not recorded since the beginning of June.

France has reported soaring COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the month.

The renewed strain on the country's hospital system has prompted the government to announce extra restrictive measures on Wednesday, mainly in big cities, to contain the disease.