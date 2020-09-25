World

French hospitalisations at two-month high

By AAP Newswire

Screen shows coronavirus disease PCR positive test result - AAP

1 of 1

French health authorities say the number of people hospitalised for COVID-19 has gone beyond the 6000 threshold, a first since July 27.

The data indicates there are still more than 1000 patients in intensive care units, levels not recorded since the beginning of June.

France has reported soaring COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the month.

The renewed strain on the country's hospital system has prompted the government to announce extra restrictive measures on Wednesday, mainly in big cities, to contain the disease.

Latest articles

Utes - 4WDs

Ford Ranger Wildtrak

FORD RANGER WILDTRAK 2015, turbo diesel, auto, Sav Nav, reverse camera. Reg: 1FB-7UO, $45,990. Darryl Twitt Ford (03) 5822 5822 LMCT: 9883

Shepparton News
Utes - 4WDs

Holden VF Storm SV6

HOLDEN VF STORM SV6 2015, 6 speed manual, cruise, blindspot monitoring, rear camera, factory Sat Nav, body kit, alloys, 1 Local Owner. Reg: ACD-271, $24,990. Mathieson Motors 0459 250 022 LMCT: 1176

Shepparton News
Utes - 4WDs

Ford Ranger XL PXII

FORD RANGER XL PXII 2016, auto, turbo diesel, ARB steps, ARB canopy, alloy wheels, towbar, rear camera, 2x4, good work ute. Reg: 1SI-9IX, $31,990. Mathieson Motors 0459 250 022 LMCT: 1176

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

World

Johnson starts shutting down Britain again

The UK government says all pubs, bars and restaurants in England will have to close their doors at 10pm amid new coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire
World

Huge Thai protests challenge monarchy

Thousands of protesters have marched in Bangkok to present demands to reform Thailand’s monarchy and military-dominated establishment.

AAP Newswire
World

Russia’s Navalny posts update on recovery

Alexei Navalny says he is recovering his verbal and physical abilities at the German hospital where he is being treated for suspected nerve agent poisoning.

AAP Newswire