UK preparing sanctions on Belarus regime

By AAP Newswire

Dominic Raab says the UK is preparing sanctions against Belarus. - AAP

Britain is preparing Magnitsky sanctions against individuals in Belarus in coordination with the United States and Canada, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab says, after pointedly criticising the country's recent election.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was sworn in for a sixth term after an election that the opposition and several foreign governments say was rigged.

"Given Lukashenko's fraudulent inauguration, I have directed the FCDO (foreign office) sanctions team to prepare Magnitsky sanctions for those responsible for the serious human rights violations," Raab told parliament.

"We are coordinating with the United States and Canada to prepare appropriate listings as a matter of urgency."

He said the "whole range of potential individuals" was under considerations for sanctions, but did not give any names.

In July, Britain, having left the European Union, imposed its own sanction regime to place sanctions on 25 Russians and 20 Saudis, aimed at stopping the laundering of "blood money".

The so-called Magnitsky sanctions are named after Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky who was arrested in 2008 after alleging that Russian officials were involved in large-scale tax fraud.

Magnitsky died in a Moscow prison in 2009 after complaining of mistreatment.

