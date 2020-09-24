Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested

Joshua Wong, a prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist, has been arrested, according to a post on his Twitter page.

Wong was arrested upon reporting to the semi-autonomous city's central police station at 1pm local time on Thursday, the tweet said.

"The arrest is related to participating in an unauthorised assembly on [October 5] last year," it said.

Wong was told that he violated "the draconian anti-mask law," according to the post, in reference to a ban on face coverings at protests which was ruled particially unconstituational by the city's Court of Appeal late last year.

Avery Ng, chairman of the League of Social Democrats, confirmed that both Wong and Koo Sze Yiu, a fellow member of the group, had been arrested.

Huge anti-government demonstrations broke out in Hong Kong in June 2019 in response to a now-scrapped extradition bill, which would have allowed dissidents to face trial in mainland Chinese courts.

However, last month Beijing introduced a sweeping national security law which essentially put a stop to the protests and permits extradition to China.

Under the national security law, secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces can be punished with lengthy prison terms.

Critics have decried the law as a crackdown on dissent.