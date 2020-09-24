World

HK activist Joshua Wong held then freed

By AAP Newswire

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong has been arrested.

Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong says he has been released from custody just three hours after being arrested on charges related to last year's protests.

The 23-year-old was charged with participation in unauthorised assembly along with Soo Sze-yiu, a 74-year-old veteran activist from the League of Social Democrats.

"I am safe now," Wong told dpa by text message.

He faces a second charge of violating a ban on face coverings.

