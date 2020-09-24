Renowned UK editor Harold Evans dies

Fleet Street legend Sir Harold Evans has died in New York aged 92.

The former editor of The Sunday Times and editor-at-large for the Reuters news agency died of congestive heart failure, his wife Tina Brown said on Thursday.

Born in Manchester in 1928, Sir Harold began his career at a weekly newspaper in Ashton-under-Lyne aged 16.

He later rose through the newspaper industry with roles including assistant editor of the Manchester Evening News and, after a stint in the US, as editor of The Northern Echo in Darlington.

Sir Harold became editor of The Sunday Times in the late 1960s, and editor of The Times soon after Rupert Murdoch bought the paper in 1981.

He left the paper around a year later after clashing with Mr Murdoch over editorial independence.

Sir Harold was renowned for his promotion of investigative journalism.

One of the most famous conducted under his stewardship was that of exposing the plight of hundreds of British thalidomide children who were not compensated for their birth defects.

He was married to Ms Brown for nearly 40 years, with the couple moving to the US a few years after he left The Times.

Sir Harold also wrote several best-selling books, including The American Century in 1998 and the sequel They Made America in 2004.