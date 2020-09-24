World

TikTok files suit to block Trump’s US ban

By AAP Newswire

As a deal deciding the fate of TikTok hangs in the balance, the Chinese-owned video app is seeking an emergency injunction to halt the Trump administration's order that would ban app stores from carrying TikTok in the US as of September 27.

"There is simply no genuine emergency here that would justify the government's precipitous actions," TikTok said in the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

"And there is no plausible reason to insist the prohibitions be enforced immediately."

TikTok is currently owned by Chinese internet giant ByteDance, which is being forced by the Trump administration - citing national security concerns - to sell its US operations.

Over the weekend, ByteDance reached a preliminary deal with Oracle and Walmart, which received provisional approval by President Donald Trump.

But conflicting information from ByteDance and Oracle about who will control the new TikTok Global may derail the pact.

In the latest legal filing, TikTok asked for an expedited hearing for a preliminary injunction.

The company said it has "made extraordinary efforts to try to satisfy the government's ever-shifting demands and purported national security concerns".

The Commerce Department originally set September 20 for the TikTok download ban, before delaying the deadline to September 27 given Trump's preliminary approval.

A total ban on Tencent's WeChat app also was to go into effect last Sunday, but a judge issued a temporary stay of that order on First Amendment grounds.

TikTok had previously sued Trump and his administration, alleging it violated TikTok's constitutional right to due process.

Trump invoked national-security concerns as a "pretext for furthering the president's broader campaign of anti-China rhetoric in the run-up to the US election," TikTok said in that complaint.

