French bars, restaurants face restrictions

France has announced sweeping new measures to halt a resurgence of the coronavirus, with all bars and restaurants in Marseille, Aix en Provence and Guadeloupe shut down from Saturday.

In Paris, Lyon, Toulouse and eight other big cities, bars will have to close by 10pm at the latest with effect from Monday, and all gyms will be shut down.

No more than 10 people will be allowed to gather in public places in any of those areas, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

The announcements drew an angry response from local authorities in Marseille and Aix en Provence.

Regional president Reynaud Muselier tweeted that they were "collective punishment," arguing that milder restrictions agreed nine days earlier were already bearing fruit.

Marseille deputy mayor Benoit Payan wrote on Facebook that there had been no consultation with local authorities and the "violence" of the new measures was "unacceptable."

The announcements came after France recorded more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases for six of the last seven days.

Less than 1000 new cases were being recorded daily in the weeks after a 55-day country-wide lockdown was lifted in May.

France was one of the European countries hardest hit by the coronavirus earlier this year, with a total of more than 30,000 deaths to date.