World

French bars, restaurants face restrictions

By AAP Newswire

"Wait here - Coronavirus" sign in Paris - AAP

1 of 1

France has announced sweeping new measures to halt a resurgence of the coronavirus, with all bars and restaurants in Marseille, Aix en Provence and Guadeloupe shut down from Saturday.

In Paris, Lyon, Toulouse and eight other big cities, bars will have to close by 10pm at the latest with effect from Monday, and all gyms will be shut down.

No more than 10 people will be allowed to gather in public places in any of those areas, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

The announcements drew an angry response from local authorities in Marseille and Aix en Provence.

Regional president Reynaud Muselier tweeted that they were "collective punishment," arguing that milder restrictions agreed nine days earlier were already bearing fruit.

Marseille deputy mayor Benoit Payan wrote on Facebook that there had been no consultation with local authorities and the "violence" of the new measures was "unacceptable."

The announcements came after France recorded more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases for six of the last seven days.

Less than 1000 new cases were being recorded daily in the weeks after a 55-day country-wide lockdown was lifted in May.

France was one of the European countries hardest hit by the coronavirus earlier this year, with a total of more than 30,000 deaths to date.

Latest articles

Rugby

Boyd NRL farewell the focus for Broncos

Sending veteran fullback Darius Boyd into NRL retirement on a high will be Brisbane’s primary motivation for Thursday’s derby against North Queensland.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

RTS rejected flight to stay with Warriors

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck turned down the opportunity to fly home to New Zealand early, instead staying with his NRL team while injured.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Josh Morris not tempted by NSW Origin SOS

Josh Morris says he has no interest in playing State of Origin this year and won’t be tempted into a second comeback if the call comes from Brad Fittler.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Johnson starts shutting down Britain again

The UK government says all pubs, bars and restaurants in England will have to close their doors at 10pm amid new coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump disputes expert on mass vaccinations

Donald Trump is predicting at least 100 million doses of a US coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in by the end of 2020.

AAP Newswire
World

Huge Thai protests challenge monarchy

Thousands of protesters have marched in Bangkok to present demands to reform Thailand’s monarchy and military-dominated establishment.

AAP Newswire