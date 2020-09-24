UK scraps planned budget amid virus unease

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce new plans to support jobs as fears mount of a surge in unemployment when an existing 52 billion pound ($A93 billion) support program comes to an end in just over a month.

Sunak has ruled out a wholesale extension of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme which supported 8.9 million private-sector jobs at its peak in May but a growing second wave of COVID-19 cases has piled pressure on him to announce a replacement.

"As our response to coronavirus adapts, tomorrow afternoon I will update the House of Commons on our plans to continue protecting jobs through the winter," Sunak said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sunak will not now hold a full budget later this year, as previously intended, due to the economic uncertainty created by rising COVID-19 cases which this week showed their biggest daily increase since May.

"No one wanted to be in this situation but we need to respond to it," a finance ministry source said, adding that Sunak hoped to offer reassurance to workers and businesses.

On Tuesday, the government dealt a blow to the hospitality sector by ordering bars and restaurants to shut by 10pm, halving the maximum number of people allowed at weddings and backtracking on calls for employees to return to offices rather than working from home.

Curbs on socialising were likely to last another six months, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned in a public address.

The BBC reported that Sunak would announce more financial help for people and businesses where jobs were at risk, probably through the form of wage subsidies for staff who return part-time but would not target help at specific sectors.

Sunak previously said he would be "creative" in finding a way to support employment but has repeatedly stressed it will not be possible to save every job.

The UK reported 6178 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest number of infections since May 1.

Officials also said there had been 37 deaths of people within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, the same number as on Tuesday which itself was the most recorded since July 14.