World

UK govt unveils new job support scheme

By AAP Newswire

Rishi Sunak - AAP

1 of 1

British finance minister Rishi Sunak has announced a new jobs support scheme that would help firms employ people on shorter hours, but he's warned he cannot save every business or job.

"The government will directly support the wages of people in work, giving businesses who face depressed demand the option of keeping employees in a job on shorter hours, rather than making them redundant," Sunak told parliament on Thursday.

Sunak said the scheme would run for six months, starting in November and be open to all small and medium sized enterprises. Larger firms would only be eligible if their turnover has fallen during the crisis.

"It will support viable jobs to make sure that employees must work at least a third of their normal hours and be paid for that work as normal by their employer," he added.

"The government, together with employers, will then increase those people's wages, covering two-thirds of the pay they have lost by reducing their working hours."

Britain's existing furlough scheme, the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which supported around 9 million jobs at its peak in May, is due to stop at the end of next month. It is expected to cost around STG50 billion ($A89.5 billion).

Around 5 million jobs were still supported by the program at the end of July, according to tax data, and earlier on Thursday Britain's statistics agency estimated that one in eight workers were being helped by the program in early September.

The CJRS paid employers 80 per cent of the salaries of furloughed workers, up to STG2500 ($$$75) a month.

Latest articles

Sport

Demons celebrate Best and Fairest winners

Jerilderie Football Club has rewarded the efforts of its junior footballers by presenting Best and Fairest awards for the 2020 Picola & District League season. The awards were presented to players who polled the most votes in the thirds (Under...

Daniel Hughes
Sport

HOF NOMINATION: Jumping Jack earns NSW Football Association nod

Former Geelong VFL star and long-serving Murray Football League official Jack Hawkins has been nominated for the inaugural AFL NSW Hall of Fame. Australian football celebrates its 140th anniversary in NSW this year after the founding of the NSW...

Daniel Hughes
Sport

MVCA turns to temporary short form

The Murray Valley Cricket Association 2020/21 season will kick-off in early October. The MVCA announced that its NSW clubs, along with Goulburn Murray side Moama, will play T20 games from October 10. The league will then look to start its regular...

Jamie Lowe

MOST POPULAR

World

Johnson starts shutting down Britain again

The UK government says all pubs, bars and restaurants in England will have to close their doors at 10pm amid new coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire
World

Huge Thai protests challenge monarchy

Thousands of protesters have marched in Bangkok to present demands to reform Thailand’s monarchy and military-dominated establishment.

AAP Newswire
World

Russia’s Navalny posts update on recovery

Alexei Navalny says he is recovering his verbal and physical abilities at the German hospital where he is being treated for suspected nerve agent poisoning.

AAP Newswire