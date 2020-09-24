US grand jury indicts one in Taylor death

A Kentucky grand jury has indicted a single police officer for shooting into neighbouring apartments but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Breonna Taylor's death.

A grand jury announced that officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid on the night of March 13.

Neither the grand jury nor the presiding judge elaborated on the charges.

Protesters have consistently pressured him to act, and celebrities and professional athletes had joined them in calling on the attorney general to charge the police who shot Taylor.

At one point, demonstrators converged on his house and were charged with felonies for trying to intimidate the prosecutor.

A Republican, he is the state's first black state attorney general and a protege of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who has been tagged by some as his heir apparent.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation.

The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there,and no drugs were found inside.

The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville's Metro Council.