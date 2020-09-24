World

US grand jury indicts one in Taylor death

By AAP Newswire

Breonna Taylor supporters - AAP

1 of 1

A Kentucky grand jury has indicted a single police officer for shooting into neighbouring apartments but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Breonna Taylor's death.

A grand jury announced that officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid on the night of March 13.

Neither the grand jury nor the presiding judge elaborated on the charges.

Protesters have consistently pressured him to act, and celebrities and professional athletes had joined them in calling on the attorney general to charge the police who shot Taylor.

At one point, demonstrators converged on his house and were charged with felonies for trying to intimidate the prosecutor.

A Republican, he is the state's first black state attorney general and a protege of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who has been tagged by some as his heir apparent.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation.

The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there,and no drugs were found inside.

The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville's Metro Council.

Latest articles

National

Ministers lay blame for hotels on DHHS

Senior government ministers have claimed the health department was in charge of Victoria’s hotel quarantine, which led to the state’s second coronavirus wave.

AAP Newswire
National

SA border reopens to NSW travellers

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is urging caution with residents set to travel more thanks to an easing of COVID-19 restrictions and school holidays.

AAP Newswire
National

Search continues for missing SA fisherman

Emergency services are set to continue searching for a missing fisherman after he reported taking on water in rough seas off the South Australian coast.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump disputes expert on mass vaccinations

Donald Trump is predicting at least 100 million doses of a US coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in by the end of 2020.

AAP Newswire
World

Johnson starts shutting down Britain again

The UK government says all pubs, bars and restaurants in England will have to close their doors at 10pm amid new coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire
World

Huge Thai protests challenge monarchy

Thousands of protesters have marched in Bangkok to present demands to reform Thailand’s monarchy and military-dominated establishment.

AAP Newswire