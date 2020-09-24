Kentucky cops cleared over woman’s death

Two white policemen who fired into the apartment of Breonna Taylor, a black medical worker, will not be prosecuted for her death because their use of force was justified, and a third was charged with endangering her neighbours, Kentucky's attorney-general says.

Attorney-General Daniel Cameron announced the Louisville grand jury's decision at a news conference on Wednesday, as protesters against racial injustice and police brutality massed in the streets of Kentucky's largest city.

Protests were largely peaceful. But about a dozen people were arrested in one confrontation between hundreds of demonstrators and dozens of heavily armed law enforcement officers in riot gear just outside downtown Louisville.

Former Detective Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, an offence that ranks at the lowest level of felony crime in Kentucky and carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison.

Benjamin Crump, a civil rights lawyer representing the Taylor family, said it was outrageous that none of the officers would be criminally charged with causing Taylor's death.

Taylor, 26, was killed in front of her armed boyfriend shortly past midnight on March 13 inside her Louisville apartment after Hankison and his two colleagues forced their way in with a search warrant.

The two other officers, Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, were not charged because they were justified under Kentucky law in returning fire after Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker shot at them, wounding Mattingly in the thigh, Cameron said.

"There is no doubt that this is a gut-wrenching, emotional case," Cameron said at a news conference.

Governor Andy Beshear called on Cameron to release all evidence in the case so that the public could better understand the outcome of the investigation.

"Everyone can and should be informed," Beshear said.

"Those feeling frustration, hurt - they deserve to know more."

Hankison fired his weapon 10 times. Some of the bullets travelled through Taylor's apartment into adjacent Apartment No. 3, where a man, a pregnant woman and a child were at home.

There was "no conclusive" evidence that any of Hankison's bullets struck Taylor, Cameron said. The grand jury indicted him for wantonly placing the neighbours in danger, Cameron said.

Protest organisers expressed frustration at the outcome.

Hundreds of demonstrators wound their way out of downtown Louisville's Jefferson Square Park and marched through the streets chanting, "Out of the homes, into the streets!"

Ahead of the announcement, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a 72-hour curfew for the city beginning at 9pm "I urge everybody to choose peaceful and lawful protest," Fischer said.

At a news conference later, he said the US Justice Department was continuing to investigate whether any federal laws were broken, including potential civil rights violations.

Louisville has agreed to pay $US12 million ($A17 million) to Taylor's family to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit, Mayor Fischer announced earlier this month. He said Wednesday the settlement was intended to "begin the healing process".