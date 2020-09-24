World

Demo erupts after Belarus leader sworn in

By AAP Newswire

Alexander Lukashenko - AAP

1 of 1

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of the Belarusian capital in protest at the abrupt inauguration of veteran President Alexander Lukashenko earlier in the day, a Reuters witness says.

People marched through Minsk with opposition flags, as passing cars honked their horns in solidarity.

Belarus has been rocked by protests since last month's election, in which Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory but his opponents say was rigged.

