World

France eyes obligatory paternity leave

By AAP Newswire

Emmanuel Macron - AAP

1 of 1

New French fathers will soon have to take an obligatory seven days of paternity leave, President Emmanuel Macron has announced.

The total leave for new fathers will be increased from 14 days to one month, Macron said in a video posted to Instagram.

The decision was "first and foremost a move in favour of equality between women and men," the president said.

"When a child arrives in the world there is no reason why it should be just the mummy who looks after it," he added.

It was important to have a more equal sharing out of tasks "from the first day," Macron said, adding that equality between the sexes was "the great cause of my five-year term and we are continuing to make progress".

Latest articles

News

Tatura farmers find TikTok fame

In the 1960s when Theodore and Maddalena Lagozzino started farming at Tatura, the phrase ‘tick tock’ meant checking your watch and telling someone to get back to work. Now their grandsons, third generation farmers Theodore (Theo) and Gerald, are using social media platform TikTok to grow the family business.

Jessica Ball
News

Youths in allegedly stolen car crash in Mooroopna

Police are investigating after a crash in Mooroopna about 11.30 pm on Tuesday night.

Lachlan Durling
News

Greater Shepparton Secondary School records sharp drop in enrolments

Greater Shepparton Secondary College has recorded a sharp drop in enrolments compared to last year, raising concerns numbers will continue to decline.

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump disputes expert on mass vaccinations

Donald Trump is predicting at least 100 million doses of a US coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in by the end of 2020.

AAP Newswire
World

Johnson starts shutting down Britain again

The UK government says all pubs, bars and restaurants in England will have to close their doors at 10pm amid new coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire
World

Huge Thai protests challenge monarchy

Thousands of protesters have marched in Bangkok to present demands to reform Thailand’s monarchy and military-dominated establishment.

AAP Newswire