France eyes obligatory paternity leave

New French fathers will soon have to take an obligatory seven days of paternity leave, President Emmanuel Macron has announced.

The total leave for new fathers will be increased from 14 days to one month, Macron said in a video posted to Instagram.

The decision was "first and foremost a move in favour of equality between women and men," the president said.

"When a child arrives in the world there is no reason why it should be just the mummy who looks after it," he added.

It was important to have a more equal sharing out of tasks "from the first day," Macron said, adding that equality between the sexes was "the great cause of my five-year term and we are continuing to make progress".