Ginsburg body arrives at US Supreme Court

By AAP Newswire

Members of the public gather outside the US Supreme Court - AAP

The casket of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has arrived at the US Supreme Court, starting three days of official commemorations of the departed justice.

A private ceremony is set to take place in the court's Great Hall attended by Ginsburg's family, close friends and fellow justices.

The court has draped doors and benches in black wool crepe to mark her passing and flags are flying at half mast.

Following the ceremony, Ginsburg will lie in repose atop the court's front steps, offering the public a chance to pay their respects outdoors in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Crowds began to gather outside the court on Wednesday morning, the Washington Post reported.

President Donald Trump is expected to visit the Supreme Court on Thursday to pay his respects, the White House said.

After two days of public viewing, Ginsburg is from Friday set to lie in state at the US Capitol, the first woman to do so.

The former judge, who died last week at age 87 after a battle with cancer, is due to be laid to rest at a private interment service at Arlington National Cemetery next week.

She was seen as a progressive judge and was a staunch advocate for women's rights, both in her career as a lawyer and as a judge.

Ginsburg's death touched off a political struggle over her successor.

Trump said he will be making public on Saturday the name of his nominee to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court, with the backing of his Republican Party.

Democrats have said the winner of the November race for the White House should select the new justice.

