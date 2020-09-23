World

Tropical Storm Dolphin closing in on Japan

By AAP Newswire

A typhoon accompanied by torrential rains and dangerous winds is slowly heading towards Japan's main island Honshu.

Weather authorities warned of flooding, mudslides and swollen rivers in eastern and northeastern Japan as Typhoon Dolphin was projected to close in on Tokyo and surrounding areas on Thursday.

The eye of the storm was about 230 kilometres southwest of Hachijo Island, south of Tokyo, as 1pm AEST on Wednesday, travelling northeast at 20km/h, with maximum sustained winds of 110km/h and gusts of 160km/h, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Earlier this month, Typhoon Haishen unleashed heavy rains and devastating winds on the southern island of Kyushu, leaving three people dead, three others missing and more than 100 injured.

Another storm, Typhoon Maysak, hit southern Japan days earlier, injuring dozens of people and leading to the capsizing of a freighter carrying 43 crew members and about 5800 head of cattle off Amami Oshima Island.

Only two Filipino crew members were rescued and one body was recovered while dozens of dead cow carcasses were spotted floating in the area.

