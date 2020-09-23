World

Romney OKs voting on US court nominee

By AAP Newswire

Mitt Romney - AAP

1 of 1

Republican Senator Mitt Romney says he supports voting to fill the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the US Supreme Court, all but ensuring President Donald Trump has the backing needed to push the nomination over Democratic objections that it's too close to the November election.

Romney issued a statement saying he would support moving forward.

"If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications," Romney said.

Trump , meanwhile, said he would announce his choice to replace the late Ginsburg on Saturday, setting off a Senate battle with Democrats.

The Senate Judiciary chairman who will shepherd the nomination through the chamber said Republicans have the votes they need for confirmation - even though no nominee has been announced.

"The nominee is going to be supported by every Republican in the Judiciary Committee," Chairman Lindsey Graham told Fox News late on Monday.

"We've got the votes to confirm the justice on the floor of the Senate before the election and that's what's coming."

The president met with conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett at the White House on Monday and told reporters he would interview other candidates and might meet with judge Barbara Lagoa when he travels to Florida later this week.

Conversations in the White House and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office have been increasingly focused on Barrett and Lagoa, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the private deliberations.

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the chamber and can confirm a justice by a simple majority.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Sydney plans for summer of alfresco dining

Sydney will become a 24-hour alfresco dining city in summer under local and state government plans to help business thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

French actor Lonsdale dies at 89

French actor Michael Lonsdale has died at the age of 89, according to his agent Olivier Loiseau.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Emmy winners voice social justice push

Several starts at the virtual Emmy Awards have voiced support for Breonna Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump disputes expert on mass vaccinations

Donald Trump is predicting at least 100 million doses of a US coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in by the end of 2020.

AAP Newswire
World

Johnson starts shutting down Britain again

The UK government says all pubs, bars and restaurants in England will have to close their doors at 10pm amid new coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire
World

Huge Thai protests challenge monarchy

Thousands of protesters have marched in Bangkok to present demands to reform Thailand’s monarchy and military-dominated establishment.

AAP Newswire