Russia proposes vaccine conference: Putin

By AAP Newswire

Vladimir Putin - AAP

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the UN General Assembly the World Health Organisation should be strengthened to co-ordinate the global response to the coronavirus pandemic and proposed a high-level conference on vaccine co-operation.

"We are proposing to hold an online high-level conference shortly for countries interested in co-operation in the development of anti-coronavirus vaccines," Putin said.

"We are ready to share experience and continue co-operating with all states and international entities, including in supplying the Russian vaccine - which has proved reliable, safe and effective - to other countries," he said.

