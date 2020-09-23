World

UK PM likely to win MPs’ vote on Brexit

By AAP Newswire

Boris Johnson and Sajid Javid - AAP

1 of 1

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to win a parliamentary vote on laws which give him the power to break the Withdrawal Agreement struck with the European Union last year.

Johnson's Internal Market Bill aims to ensure Britain's four nations can trade freely with each other after Brexit.

Ministers say that will require breaking the EU exit treaty to protect Northern Ireland unless stalled talks with officials in Brussels make a breakthrough.

The plan has angered the EU and drawn heavy criticism from MPs who say that going back on an international agreement damages Britain's reputation.

Nevertheless, after a concession giving parliament a say over whether to use the treaty-breaking powers snuffed out a rebellion, most of Johnson's 80-strong majority is set to vote in favour of the law proceeding to the next stage of debate on Tuesday.

Former British finance minister Sajid Javid said he had changed his mind and would back the new plan, having initially said he could not support it - the latest in a line of potential rebels to accept the government's compromise.

Although some in Johnson's Conservative Party, like former prime minister Theresa May, have not been won over, the bill is expected to be passed to the final stage of approval in parliament's lower chamber, which will take place next week.

After that, the bill faces two months of scrutiny in the upper chamber, where Johnson does not have a majority.

Latest articles

Sport

Finley export claims maiden Coleman Medal

Finley Football Club has already produced a Brownlow Medal winner with Shane Crawford, but the Murray Football League club can now lay claim to a Coleman Medal winner as well. Tom Hawkins has claimed the AFL leading goal-kicker award for the first...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Tat Chat sport

Hill Top Golf Golfers celebrated loudly last week to hear that we could, once again, play in competitions and in groups of four. There are still many irksome restrictions, such as wearing masks, unable to handle the flagstick, no rakes in bunkers...

Shepparton News
Sport

AFL exports | round 18

Five teams with Goulburn Valley representatives are heading to the AFL finals after the home and away season wrapped up across the weekend. But stealing the headlines across the weekend was Finley’s Tom Hawkins, who wrapped up the first Coleman...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump disputes expert on mass vaccinations

Donald Trump is predicting at least 100 million doses of a US coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in by the end of 2020.

AAP Newswire
World

Johnson starts shutting down Britain again

The UK government says all pubs, bars and restaurants in England will have to close their doors at 10pm amid new coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire
World

Huge Thai protests challenge monarchy

Thousands of protesters have marched in Bangkok to present demands to reform Thailand’s monarchy and military-dominated establishment.

AAP Newswire