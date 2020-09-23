World

China not looking for new cold war: Xi

By AAP Newswire

Xi Jinping - AAP

China does not aim to engage in a new cold war, President Xi Jinping has told the United Nations General Assembly in a video speech.

"China is the largest developing country in the world, a country that is committed to peaceful, open, cooperative and common development," he said.

"We have no intention to fight either a cold war or a hot one with any country."

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had earlier warned of a new cold war between China and the US.

Xi also spoke in favour of multilateralism and the safeguarding of the international system with the UN at its core.

"Burying one's head in the sand like an ostrich in the face of economic globalisation or trying to fight it with Don Quixote's lance goes against the trend of history," he said.

"The world will never return to isolation and no one can sever the ties between countries."

