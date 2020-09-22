World

HK CEO can’t help activists held in China

By AAP Newswire

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam can't help activists held in China. - AAP

1 of 1

Hong Kong has no legal basis to demand that any particular rights be extended to 12 Hong Kong people detained in China as they tried to flee by boat and they will have to face the law there, the city's chief executive says.

The 12 were arrested on August 23 for illegal entry into mainland Chinese waters after setting off from Hong Kong in a boat bound for self-ruled Taiwan following a crackdown on pro-democracy activists in the former British colony.

Their failed bid to flee to Taiwan has highlighted the fears that many people feel in semi-autonomous Hong Kong about what they see as China's determination to end any push for greater democracy in the financial hub.

Chinese police have said the 12 were suspected of illegal border crossing. China's foreign ministry has called them "separatists."

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam was asked at her weekly news conference if she could ensure that the 12 would be afforded human rights safeguards such as presumption of innocence, fair trial and legal representation.

"We do not have the legal basis to do the things that you want us to do," she said.

Mainland authorities have said the legitimate rights of the 12 were being protected according to the law.

China's legal system is controlled by and loyal to the ruling Communist Party, meaning courts do not usually challenge party or government accusations.

Lam said the 12 would have to face the law in mainland China before they could return to Hong Kong to face justice for any crimes committed at home.

All 12 were suspected of crimes in Hong Kong related to anti-government protests that erupted last year. Ten had been charged, released on bail and not allowed to leave the city.

They are being detained in the neighbouring city of Shenzhen.

Their fate is being closely watched in Hong Kong amid apprehension about Beijing's greater control over the city especially since it imposed a national security law in June.

Beijing and Hong Kong government say the law is aimed at tackling subversion, separatism, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

Critics say it undermines the special status the city was guaranteed when Britain handed it over to China under "one country, two systems" formula in 1997.

Latest articles

Sport

Sport is back on the agenda. But what is actually returning?

With eased restrictions in regional Victoria, talk now turns to what can actually return at the local sporting level. The Ensign will compile any events happening in the region over the coming weeks. If your club has any events coming up, let us...

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Past glory: When did your club win its last premiership flag?

Grand final week is usually a rolling celebration of the hard work it takes to make the deciding game of the season. After premierships are run and won, the celebrations continue for half of those involved and the commiserations begin for the...

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Benalla basketball welcomes sports return

Benalla’s junior basketball community has welcomed last week’s state government announcement easing restrictions. It means there isn’t long now until players can return to the court - and see their friends again. Missing in-person schooling...

Meg Saultry

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump disputes expert on mass vaccinations

Donald Trump is predicting at least 100 million doses of a US coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in by the end of 2020.

AAP Newswire
World

Huge Thai protests challenge monarchy

Thousands of protesters have marched in Bangkok to present demands to reform Thailand’s monarchy and military-dominated establishment.

AAP Newswire
World

Sally rumbles towards US Gulf Coast

The US Gulf Coast is bracing for possible historic flooding from Hurricane Sally - the second strong storm in less than a month to threaten the region.

AAP Newswire