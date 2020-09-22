World

Slavery linked to UK historic homes

By AAP Newswire

Winston Churchill's home at Chartwell has been linked to colonialism. - AAP

Winston Churchill's home Chartwell is among 93 historic properties highlighted for their links to colonialism and slavery in a report released by the British charity that runs them.

The National Trust, which manages stately homes and gardens across Britain, commissioned the report last year in a bid to help address the country's history of slavery and colonialism.

Churchill, who lived at Chartwell, southeast England, from 1922 until his death in 1965, was prime minister at the time of the devastating 1943 Bengal Famine and his policies have been blamed for worsening it.

He also served as secretary of state for the colonies (1921-22) and opposed Indian and Irish independence.

Other properties highlighted in the report include the home of writer Rudyard Kipling, in whose work the British Empire was often a central theme, and that of pro-slavery historian Thomas Carlyle.

"We have a responsibility, in caring for places of historical interest, to research and share the widest possible range of histories with the widest possible range of people," John Orna-Ornstein, the trust's director of culture and engagement, wrote in a blog post to accompany the report.

"Some of these histories are comfortable. Some of them are hugely uncomfortable."

The report also highlights how some properties, such as Quarry Bank Mill, in northwest England, and Penrhyn Castle in Wales were built, extended or bought with money related to the slave trade.

Twenty-nine properties also have links to compensation claimed after slavery was abolished, including Glastonbury Tor in southwest England and Blickling Hall in east England.

