US CDC backtracks on airborne transmission

By AAP Newswire

Electron microscope image of coronavirus - AAP

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has take down its guidance warning on possible airborne transmission of the coronavirus, saying that the draft recommendation was posted in error. The now-withdrawn guidance, posted on the agency's website on Friday, recommended that people use air purifiers to reduce airborne germs indoors to avoid the disease from spreading. "CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted," the agency said. The CDC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on when the guidance will be updated. The health agency had said on Friday that COVID-19 could spread through airborne particles that can remain suspended in the air and travel beyond two metres. Presently, the agency's guidance says the virus mainly spreads from person-to-person through respiratory droplets which can land in the mouth or nose of people nearby. The World Health Organisation has not changed its policy on aerosol transmission of the coronavirus, it said on Monday. The agency still believes the disease is primarily spread through droplets but that in enclosed crowded spaces with inadequate ventilation, aerosol transmission can occur, said Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's emergencies program.

