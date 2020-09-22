World

Ex-UK PM May won’t back Johnson bill

By AAP Newswire

Theresa May - AAP

1 of 1

The British government has won over some domestic opponents of its plan to breach part of the Brexit divorce deal it agreed upon with the European Union but not former prime minister Theresa May, who warned that the move would do "untold damage" to the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative administration has sparked anger from the EU and unease from many UK MPs with legislation that gives his government the power to override part of the legally binding Brexit withdrawal agreement relating to Northern Ireland.

The government says the Internal Market Bill is an insurance policy to guarantee goods can flow freely to all parts of the UK in case Britain and the EU fail to reach a trade agreement and the bloc tries to disrupt trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the country.

On Monday, the British government agreed to amend the bill to give MPs a vote before the override powers can be used.

That was enough for some Conservatives who had previously opposed the bill but said they would now vote for it.

But May, who was the country's Conservative prime minister between 2016 and 2019, said the government was acting "recklessly and irresponsibly, with no thought for the long-term impact on the standing of the United Kingdom in the world".

May struck a divorce deal with the EU in 2018 after two years of painstaking negotiations.

She resigned last year after repeatedly failing to get parliament to approve it.

"This is a country that upholds the rule of law," she said.

"It is one of the things that makes us great. It is one of our characteristics. Yet we're being asked to tear up that principle and throw away that value."

Johnson's government hopes to shepherd the bill through parliament and into law in the coming weeks.

The EU says it will take legal action if the UK does not drop the provisions by the end of September.

Latest articles

News

Good Karma Network to spread positivity around Echuca-Moama

GOOD Karma Networks are bringing neighbours closer together and one Echuca local is bringing the idea to the twin towns. Living on her own while studying in her first year at La Trobe University in Melbourne, Inge Clinnick was feeling isolated when...

Anna McGuinness
News

Echuca’s community nurses on the frontline during COVID-19

DURING COVID-19 lockdowns it may have felt like the world around us had come to a stop. But not for the community nursing team at Echuca Regional Health. The pandemic saw them busier than ever, with patients avoiding the hospital as much as...

Anna McGuinness
News

CFA issues haystack warning

AS THE region experiences spring growth of pastures and crops, the CFA is warning farmers to be cautious when cutting, baling and storing hay. CFA acting chief officer Garry Cook said CFA crews responded to 86 haystack fires across the state last...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump disputes expert on mass vaccinations

Donald Trump is predicting at least 100 million doses of a US coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in by the end of 2020.

AAP Newswire
World

Huge Thai protests challenge monarchy

Thousands of protesters have marched in Bangkok to present demands to reform Thailand’s monarchy and military-dominated establishment.

AAP Newswire
World

Sally makes landfall on Alabama coast

Hurricane Sally has slammed into Alabama as a category two storm with 165km/h winds and threatening “catastrophic” flooding.

AAP Newswire