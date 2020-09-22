World

Ardern, Collins to battle in NZ debate

By AAP Newswire

National Party Leader Judith Collins and husband David Wong-Tung. - AAP

The first leaders debate in New Zealand's election campaign arrives on Tuesday night, giving the opposition a chance to gain much-needed ground on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

National's leader Judith Collins has vowed to seize the chance to reverse her party's fortunes in the nationally televised debate hosted by TVNZ in Auckland.

"I'm so looking forward to the debates," she told AAP.

"I love debating. I've debated all my life.

"I'm going to be myself, absolutely and totally and I reckon I'm a really, really good chance."

The debate is the first chance for Ms Collins to share a stage with Ms Ardern in the run-up to the election.

Ms Ardern's Labour party is a strong favourite to win a second term on October 17, and could do so with a mandate unseen in modern-day New Zealand.

Labour has governed since 2017 with two coalition partners - NZ First and the Greens - but polls suggest it could govern after October in its own right.

Helping Labour has been the nosediving National party, slumping in support this year.

Beginning the year in an election-winning position under next-gen leader Simon Bridges, National's fortunes crashed with the arrival of COVID-19.

Mr Bridges was replaced by agri-business leader Todd Muller, who resigned two months later due to mental health.

Enter Ms Collins, a former lawyer and business owner with two decades experience in parliament, and a self-styled reputation as a fighter.

"I'm the sort of person you want on your side, aren't I?" she said.

"When things are going tough, would you want me on your side? The answer is, 'yes you would'."

As leader, she has shed her previous moniker of "Crusher Collins" in favour of a more stately look, even making a rare apperance with camera-shy husband David at Sunday's campaign launch.

In Auckland on Monday, Ms Ardern said she wouldn't change the debate style that served her well as opposition leader against PM Bill English three years ago.

"I'll go through exactly the same preparation," she said.

"Just making sure I spend a bit of time going over those issues that I know New Zealanders want to hear from us.

"I see the debates, as being an opportunity for us each as leaders to share our own vision and our own plan.

"So I spend a little less time thinking about sparring with the person opposite and more about just directly communicating what our plans are."

