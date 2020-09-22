World

Meghan didn’t help biography, lawyers say

By AAP Newswire

Meghan - AAP

1 of 1

Lawyers for Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, say a claim by a tabloid paper she is suing for invasion of privacy that the royal couple cooperated with a recent book about them was "manifestly false".

The Duchess of Sussex, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles the Mail on Sunday printed last year that included parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

At a hearing at London's High Court on Monday, lawyers for the Mail said Finding Freedom, a biography of Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, published in August, appeared to have been written with the extensive cooperation of the duchess.

They were seeking to amend their case ahead of a trial due to start in January, arguing that Meghan's alleged cooperation with the book's authors showed she intended some private details to be made public, including the contents of the letter.

Antony White, the paper's lawyer, told the court some personal information could only have come from the couple themselves or close friends authorised to disclose it.

The book "gives every appearance of having been written with their extensive cooperation", he said in a written submission.

Meghan's lawyer Justin Rushbrooke said there was no evidence for the Mail's argument which he said was based on assertions which were "manifestly false".

"What the defendant is saying is we don't have any evidence for this case ... we are relying on inference. Inference is not evidence," he said.

One of the book's authors, Omid Scobie, also gave a witness statement in support of Meghan in which he describes the book as "an independent and unauthorised project".

"Any suggestion that the Duke and Duchess collaborated on the book is false," Scobie said. "They did not authorise the book and have never been interviewed for it."

White said Scobie's evidence "cries out for rigorous testing under cross-examination".

The paper argues that its publication of her letter to her father in February 2019 was justified by Meghan's own "media fightback", which consisted of anonymous interviews given on her behalf by five of her friends to the U.S. magazine People.

The court was told the Mail's case was that Meghan had used her friends to influence the media and encouraged them to act as her PR agents.

Meghan denies that her friends were acting on her behalf.

White argued that if she had not cooperated with the book or allowed her friends to speak to its authors, it was "inevitable" that Meghan would have sued, which she was not doing, or stated that the contents were invented.

Rushbrooke dismissed this as a "flimsy leap".

The trial is scheduled to start on January 11 and to last between seven and 10 days. At a hearing on Monday, the court was told there would be seven witnesses, of whom four will appear on behalf of Meghan.

Meghan's legal team has budgeted just under 1.8 million pounds ($A3.2 million) for the case, while the Mail's costs are estimated at more than 1.2 million pounds.

The judge, Francesca Kaye, said both amounts seemed "disproportionate" as it was not a "high value" claim or complex case, and was essentially a personal dispute.

She will give her ruling on whether the Mail can amend its case at a later date.

Latest articles

News

Good Karma Network to spread positivity around Echuca-Moama

GOOD Karma Networks are bringing neighbours closer together and one Echuca local is bringing the idea to the twin towns. Living on her own while studying in her first year at La Trobe University in Melbourne, Inge Clinnick was feeling isolated when...

Anna McGuinness
News

Echuca’s community nurses on the frontline during COVID-19

DURING COVID-19 lockdowns it may have felt like the world around us had come to a stop. But not for the community nursing team at Echuca Regional Health. The pandemic saw them busier than ever, with patients avoiding the hospital as much as...

Anna McGuinness
News

CFA issues haystack warning

AS THE region experiences spring growth of pastures and crops, the CFA is warning farmers to be cautious when cutting, baling and storing hay. CFA acting chief officer Garry Cook said CFA crews responded to 86 haystack fires across the state last...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump disputes expert on mass vaccinations

Donald Trump is predicting at least 100 million doses of a US coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in by the end of 2020.

AAP Newswire
World

Huge Thai protests challenge monarchy

Thousands of protesters have marched in Bangkok to present demands to reform Thailand’s monarchy and military-dominated establishment.

AAP Newswire
World

Sally makes landfall on Alabama coast

Hurricane Sally has slammed into Alabama as a category two storm with 165km/h winds and threatening “catastrophic” flooding.

AAP Newswire