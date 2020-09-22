World

Mali junta names new interim president

By AAP Newswire

Former Mali defence minister and retired colonel Ba N'Daou has been named interim president while the leader of the junta that seized power last month was appointed vice president, state television announced.

Mali's ruling junta and leader Assimi Goita has come under intense pressure from its West African neighbours to return power to civilians following the August 18 coup that overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

West African leaders insisted last week that the interim president, who will oversee an 18-month transition period, be a civilian, while signalling they would accept a soldier as vice president.

N'Daou and Goita were appointed by a group of electors chosen by the junta.

