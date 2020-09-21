World

Trump to name court nominee by Saturday

By AAP Newswire

Donald Trump says he'll name his Supreme Court nominee by Saturday. - AAP

President Donald Trump says he is looking at four or five jurists to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court and he will announce his nominee on Friday or Saturday.

Trump pushed ahead with plans for his third US Supreme Court nomination, which would cement a 6-3 conservative majority, as some Republicans wavered on whether to support the move weeks before an election.

The Republican president said in an interview with Fox News that he wanted to wait out of respect for Ginsburg, a liberal justice who died on Friday at age 87.

"We should wait until the services are over for Justice Ginsburg," he said.

The death of liberal icon Ginsburg upended the campaign season, giving Trump and his party an opportunity to strengthen its grip on the court whose decisions influence most spheres of American life, from healthcare to gun rights to voting access.

Trump said a vote on his Supreme Court nominee should come before the November 3 election.

"We won the election and we have the right to do so we have plenty of time, a lot of time," Trump told Fox. "The final vote should be taken frankly before the election. We have plenty of time for that."

