World-record conqueror of Everest dies

Ang Rita Sherpa, a respected mountain guide best known for climbing Mount Everest without supplementary oxygen a record 10 times, has died, a Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA) official says.

NMA President Santa Bir Lama told dpa that the 72-year-old veteran guide died at his daughter's home in Kathmandu on Monday. The reason behind his death was not immediately clear.