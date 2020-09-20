World

Hefty fines for UK COVID-19 rule-breakers

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Jenner Institute in Oxford - AAP

1 of 1

People in England who break new rules requiring them to self-isolate if they have been in contact with someone infected with COVID-19 will face a fine of up to STG10,000 ($A17,700), Prime Minister Boris Johnson says.

The rules will apply from September 28 to anyone in England who tests positive for the virus or is notified by public health workers that they have been in contact with someone infectious.

"People who choose to ignore the rules will face significant fines," Johnson said on Saturday.

Fines will start at STG1000 for a first offence, rising to STG10,000 for repeat offenders or cases where employers threaten to sack staff who self-isolate rather than go to work.

Some low-income workers who suffer a loss of earnings will receive a STG500 support payment, on top of other benefits such as sick pay to which they may be entitled.

Current British government guidance tells people to stay at home for at least 10 days after they start to suffer COVID-19 symptoms and for other people in their household not to leave the house for 14 days.

Anyone who tests positive is also asked to provide details of people outside their household who they have been in close contact with, who may then also be told to self-isolate.

To date there has been little enforcement of self-isolation rules, except in some cases where people have returned from abroad.

However, Britain now faces a rapid increase in cases and the government said police would be involved in checking compliance in areas with the highest infection rates.

Johnson has also faced calls to reintroduce more wide-ranging lockdown rules for the general public.

However, the Sunday Times reported he was poised to reject calls from scientific advisers for an immediate two-week nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the disease and instead reconsider it when schools take a late-October break.

Latest articles

News

Foul odour wafts as works get under way

North Shepparton residents may notice a foul odour wafting through their area. Significant improvement works are taking place at Goulburn Valley Water’s Shepparton Wastewater Management Facility located to the north of Shepparton, and in...

Morgan Dyer
News

The life of a soldier at the Cobram-Barooga border

At 2250 hours (10.30 pm) Corporal Jake Bostock was told to pack his bags and get ready for a month-long deployment at 0600 (6 am) the next morning. The decision had been made to close the Victoria-NSW border to combat the spread of...

Jessica Ball
News

Army personnel feeling the love on the border

The camouflaged uniforms of the Australian Army have become a part of the scenery in Cobram-Barooga for the past few months. Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, soldiers monitor the closed Victoria-NSW border, supporting NSW Police Force. The...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

World

Search for missing after US fires

A search continues for people still missing after wildfires swept through the US states of Oregon, California and Washington.

AAP Newswire
World

Oracle wins TikTok over Microsoft bid

TikTok’s owner has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as the American tech partner that could help keep the popular video-sharing app running in the United States.

AAP Newswire
World

Lockdowns loom if virus spreads: WHO

A further increase in coronavirus infections could mean a return to country-wide lockdowns, the World Health Organisation says.

AAP Newswire