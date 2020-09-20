Oracle plans deal to avert US TikTok ban

Oracle has said it will take a 12.5 per cent stake in the new TikTok Global, a US-based entity formed from the Trump administration's demand that ByteDance, the popular video app's Chinese parent company, divest TikTok's US operations to American owners.

The US technology company confirmed its plans to take the ownership stake in TikTok shortly after President Trump said Saturday that he approved the deal "in concept".

Oracle chairman and CTO Larry Ellison is a public supporter of Trump and held a fundraiser for the president earlier this year at the software mogul's Rancho Mirage home in California earlier this year.

As a part of the agreement with ByteDance, TikTok Global will run its app business on the Oracle Cloud, according to Oracle CEO Safra Catz.

Walmart's investment in TikTok will give it a 7.5 per cent stake in TikTok Global.

Under the partnership with the video app company, the retailing giant "will bring its omni-channel retail capabilities including its Walmart.com assortment, ecommerce marketplace, fulfillment, payment and measurement-as-a-service advertising service" to TikTok, Walmart said.

TikTok Global will be majority-owned by American investors, including Oracle, Walmart, and four VC firms, which are each existing ByteDance investors: Susquehanna International Group, General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital and Coatue Management.

Beijing-based internet giant ByteDance will retain a minority ownership position. TikTok Global will be an independent American company, with four American citizens out of the five member board of directors, according to a joint statement from Oracle and Walmart.

The new TikTok Global will "pay more than $5 billion in new tax dollars to the U.S. Treasury", according to the Oracle-Walmart statement.

It is unclear if that will be a one-time payment or be part of the new company's regular course of business. Oracle and Walmart reps did not immediately respond to a request seeking clarification.

TikTok Global will launch an initial public offering within 12 months and be listed on a US stock exchange, the companies said.

Other financial terms of the pact were not disclosed.

With the tentative deal approval, the Commerce Department postponed the order banning American businesses from working with TikTok from September 20 until September 27.

Walmart had previously been allied with Microsoft, whose bid for TikTok was rejected by ByteDance.

Oracle said that all TikTok technology will be in possession of TikTok Global, which will "comply with U.S. laws and privacy regulations".

The Trump administration had claimed national security concerns - citing the hypothetical scenario of China's governmental authorities gaining access to data on TikTok's US users - were the impetus for the president's order mandating ByteDance give up control of TikTok.

"Data privacy for 100 million American TikTok users will be quickly established by moving all American data to Oracle's Generation 2 Cloud data centers, the most secure cloud data centers in the world," Oracle said.

The TikTok-Oracle-Walmart deal still needs approval by the Chinese government. ByteDance will continue to maintain control over the AI algorithms that power the TikTok app's video recommendations.