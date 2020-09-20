World

Over 300 detained at Minsk women’s march

By AAP Newswire

Police surround participants of a women's march in Minsk - AAP

Police in the capital of Belarus have cracked down on a women's protest march demanding the authoritarian president's resignation, arresting more than 300 including an elderly woman who has become a symbol of the six weeks of protest that have roiled the country.

More than 2000 women took part in the march in Minsk on Saturday. Such anti-government marches have become a regular feature of the unprecedented wave of large protests that began after the August 9 presidential election.

Officials said President Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term in office with 80 per cent support in that vote but opponents and some poll workers say the results were rigged.

During Lukashenko's 26 years in office, he has consistently repressed opposition and independent news media.

Large demonstrations have been held in cities throughout the country and some Sunday protests in Minsk have attracted crowds estimated at up to 200,000 people.

The human rights group Viasna said more than 320 people were arrested in Saturday's march.

Among those detained was 73-year-old Nina Bahinskaya, whose defiance and tart tongue have made her a popular figure in the protests. Many women in Saturday's march chanted "We're walking!", referring to when police told Bahinskaya she was taking part in an unauthorised protest and she snapped back "I'm taking a walk".

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Lukashenko's main opponent in the election, praised the women's march in a video statement from Lithuania, where she took refuge after the election.

"They have frightened and put pressure on women for the second month but despite this, Belarusians are continuing their peaceful protest and showing their amazing fortitude," she said.

Several top members of the Co-ordination Council the opposition has created to push for a new election have been jailed and others have been forced to leave the country.

Maxim Znak, a leading member of the council, declared a hunger strike in prison on Friday.

