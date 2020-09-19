World

Cyprus row complicates EU Belarus decision

By AAP Newswire

Demonstrations in Belarus - AAP

1 of 1

The European Union is likely to miss its own Monday deadline for imposing sanctions on Belarus, three diplomatic sources say, stalled by a lack of unanimity among member states after Cyprus dug in its heels in a separate row.

Cyprus has said it will not agree to penalise Belarus unless the EU also puts sanctions on its neighbour Turkey in an unrelated dispute that has raised tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

The sources, speaking after a Friday afternoon session of the bloc's 27 member envoys to the EU in Brussels, said officials in Nicosia insisted on their veto on introducing the already-promised sanctions on Belarus.

Any such decision requires EU unanimity.

The EU vowed weeks ago to impose sanctions on Belarus for alleged election fraud and human rights abuses, and had been planning to finalise the decision when the bloc's foreign ministers meet on Monday.

"Now it seems it's going to the summit," one of the sources said of a top-level meeting of the bloc's leaders in Brussels due on Thursday and Friday.

With as many as 40 Belarus senior officials identified for possible sanctions and the former Soviet republic a month into mass demonstrations against the outcome of the election, many in the EU are furious that the bloc has been unable to respond.

Latest articles

News

Echuca Historical Society not stopping despite closure

JUST because the doors are closed at the Echuca Historical Society museum doesn’t mean members have stopped celebrating the region’s history. President Dot Hammond said the group had released a book about the 60 years of Echuca Historical Society...

Ivy Jensen
News

CopRice acquires dairy and feed business

THE SunRice Group’s CopRice business has finalised its acquisition of Riverbank Stockfeeds’ dairy and beef business, which will serve to complement its existing manufacturing facilities, including at Tongala. The acquisition includes...

Jared Prestwidge
News

Sow the seed with Chia, your new furry friend

GET yourself a healthy serving of Chia — and we’re not talking about the seed. This cutie is a two-year-old domestic short hair, with all her love to give. She’s living her best life, waiting for the day she can go home with a new family. All...

Alex Gretgrix

MOST POPULAR

World

Oregon’s wildfires force mass evacuations

An outbreak of fires sweeping the western United States has scorching a landscape the size of New Jersey and killed at least 25 people.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for missing after US fires

A search continues for people still missing after wildfires swept through the US states of Oregon, California and Washington.

AAP Newswire
World

Oracle wins TikTok over Microsoft bid

TikTok’s owner has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as the American tech partner that could help keep the popular video-sharing app running in the United States.

AAP Newswire