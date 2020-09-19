French virus cases hit new daily record

France has reported 13,215 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours - a new daily record.

The health ministry also said on Friday that the total number of deaths from coronavirus increased by 123 to 31,249.

That would make the daily toll the highest in three months.

Based on Thursday's reported toll of 31,095, the increase would amount to 154, a four-month high.

As the infection rate increases daily, the most affected regions and cities in France have tightened regulations.

The city of Nice on the French Riviera will ban gatherings of more than 10 people in public spaces and force bars to close early after Marseille and Bordeaux introduced similar measures on Monday.

Paris, where the virus has also been circulating more quickly than elsewhere, has not banned gatherings of more than 10 people but the police prefecture said on Friday that it strongly advised against private gatherings of more than 10 people.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus but had no symptoms and would continue to carry out his duties.

Le Maire said in a statement on Twitter that he would remain in self-isolation at home.

"I will remain in isolation for seven days," Le Maire said.