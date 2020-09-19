World

Navalny team hindered inquiry: Kremlin

By AAP Newswire

Alexei Navalny - AAP

By removing potential evidence from the hotel room where dissident Alexei Navalny had stayed in the Siberian city of Tomsk before he fell ill, Navalny's representatives have hindered the official inquiry into the matter, the Kremlin says.

"What could have been evidence of poisoning was unfortunately removed," Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.

Navalny's team has said that a water bottle that his representatives took from the hotel room tested positive for the nerve agent Novichok, according to an assessment by a German laboratory.

"If there was such a bottle, why did they take it somewhere? Maybe someone was not interested in having an investigation be conducted," Peskov said.

The Navalny team has said they took items from the room because they feared a potential cover-up by authorities.

