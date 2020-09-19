Navalny team hindered inquiry: Kremlin

5370537724001

By removing potential evidence from the hotel room where dissident Alexei Navalny had stayed in the Siberian city of Tomsk before he fell ill, Navalny's representatives have hindered the official inquiry into the matter, the Kremlin says.

"What could have been evidence of poisoning was unfortunately removed," Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.