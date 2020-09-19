World

Navalny posts photo of himself walking

By AAP Newswire

Alexei Navalny - AAP

1 of 1

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is seen walking down stairs in a photo posted on his Instagram feed, five days after a Berlin hospital said he had been taken off a ventilator and could breathe independently.

Navalny, the leading opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill in Siberia last month and was airlifted to Berlin.

Germany says laboratory tests in three countries have determined he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, and Western governments have demanded an explanation from Russia.

"Let me tell how my recovery is going. It is already a clear path although a long one," Navalny wrote.

Navalny said in the Instagram update he still could not use his phone and had difficulties trying to pour water into his glass or climbing stairs because his legs trembled.

"There are many problems yet to be solved but amazing doctors from the Charite hospital have solved the main one," the post said.

"They turned me from a 'technically alive human being' into someone who has high chances to become... a man who can quickly scroll Instagram and understands without thinking where to put his likes."

Latest articles

National

Search for WA toddler continues into night

A three-year-old boy wearing Spider-Man pyjamas has not been seen since Saturday morning, prompting a major search operation in WA’s southwest.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus cases drop, flight caps set to lift

There is hope as Australia fights the coronavirus pandemic, with caps on international arrival set to lift and Victoria’s daily infections trending down.

AAP Newswire
National

Wharfies end Sydney port industrial action

Maritime workers at Sydney’s Port Botany and shipping company DP World have reached a truce in their industrial dispute and will return to negotiations.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Search for missing after US fires

A search continues for people still missing after wildfires swept through the US states of Oregon, California and Washington.

AAP Newswire
World

Oracle wins TikTok over Microsoft bid

TikTok’s owner has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as the American tech partner that could help keep the popular video-sharing app running in the United States.

AAP Newswire
World

Lockdowns loom if virus spreads: WHO

A further increase in coronavirus infections could mean a return to country-wide lockdowns, the World Health Organisation says.

AAP Newswire