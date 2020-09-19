England virus cases rising by 6000 per day

The United Kingdom is considering whether to impose a second country-wide lockdown after new COVID-19 cases almost doubled to 6000 per day, hospital admissions rose and infection rates soared across parts of northern England and London.

The UK has reported the fifth largest number of deaths from COVID-19 in the world after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Asked if a second general lockdown was on the cards, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said hospital admissions were doubling every eight days but that a crucial estimate modelled by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) would be key.

Its model pointed to about 6000 new cases a day in England in the week to September 10, up from 3200 cases per day in the previous week, with the North West and London seen as hotspots.

The UK said reproduction "R" number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen to a range of 1.1-1.4 from last week's figure of 1.0-1.2.

"We're seeing clear signs this virus is now spreading widely across all age groups and I am particularly worried by the increase in rates of admission to hospital and intensive care among older people," said Yvonne Doyle, Medical Director at Public Health England.

"This could be a warning of far worse things to come."

Britain imposed new COVID regulations on the North West, Midlands and West Yorkshire from Tuesday.

Hancock said a lockdown was a last resort but that the government would do whatever it took to tackle the virus.

Asked about a second lockdown, he said: "I can't give you that answer now."

COVID-19 cases started to rise again in Britain in September, with between 3000 and 4000 positive tests recorded daily in the last week.

This is still some way behind France, which is recording more than 10,000 new cases a day.

On Thursday, Britain recorded 21 deaths from the disease, taking the total under the government's accounting method to 41,705.

More than 10 million people in the United Kingdom are already in local lockdown.

"COVID-19 infection rates have increased in most regions, particularly the North West and London," the ONS said.

"It is likely that infection rates in all other regions have also increased except the South West and West Midlands."