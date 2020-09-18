World

China drills while US envoy visits Taiwan

By AAP Newswire

US Undersecretary of State for Economic Affairs Keith Krach (R) - AAP

The second high-level US envoy to visit Taiwan in two months has begun a day of meetings as China conducted military drills near the Taiwan Strait after threatening retaliation.

Undersecretary of State Keith Krach, who handles the economic growth, energy and the environment portfolio, held talks on Friday with Taiwan's minister of economic affairs and the cabinet's vice-premier. He was due to meet business leaders over lunch and dine with President Tsai Ing-wen later in the day.

In response to Krach's visit, the Chinese People's Liberation Army held combat exercises near the Taiwan Strait in at least the second round of war games this month aimed at intimidating supporters of the island's independent political identity.

"This is a legitimate and necessary action taken in response to the current situation across the Taiwan Strait to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," a Chinese defence ministry spokesman said.

China on Thursday condemned Krach's visit and warned it could retaliate. It views Taiwan as its own territory and opposes any type of formal interaction between other countries and the self-ruled democracy.

Krach's trip follows a visit in August by Health Secretary Alex Azar, the highest-level cabinet official to make the trip since the US switched formal relations from Taiwan to China in 1979.

It's among the Trump administration's moves to strengthen relations with Taiwan, which include stepped-up arms sales and supporting its participation in international forums.

On Saturday, the last day of his visit, Krach will attend a memorial service for former president Lee Teng-hui, who led Taiwan's transition to democracy and died aged 97 in July.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing are already high as the governments spar over the coronavirus pandemic, trade, technology, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

