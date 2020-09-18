World

India COVID-19 cases rise to 5.2 million

By AAP Newswire

India has recorded 96,424 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 5.2 million.

India has been posting the highest single-day caseload in the world since early August, and seems on course to cross the United States as the country with the most number of cases.

Deaths in India have been relatively low, and it has a fatality rate of 1.62 per cent.

On Friday, the health ministry said 1,174 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking total mortalities from the disease to 84,372.

