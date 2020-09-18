World

Trump offered to pardon Assange: lawyer

By AAP Newswire

Supporters of Assange take part in a protest outside a UK court. - AAP

1 of 1

US President Donald Trump offered to pardon Julian Assange if the WikiLeaks founder provided the source for the hacking of Democratic National Committee emails before the 2016 US presidential election, a London court has heard.

Assange's lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, said on Friday she observed a meeting where former Republican US Representative Dana Rohrabacher and Charles Johnson, an associate known to have close ties to the Trump campaign, made the offer in 2017.

Robinson said Assange was told Trump approved of the meeting and that Rohrabacher would later meet the president to discuss the reaction to the proposed deal.

She said the deal was presented to Assange as a "win-win" solution that would allow him "to get on with his life" and in return would also politically benefit Trump.

"The proposal put forward by Congressman Rohrabacher was that Mr Assange identify the source for the 2016 election publications in return for some form of pardon," Robinson said in a witness statement given to the court.

During the 2016 US presidential campaign, Wikileaks published a series of Democratic National Committee emails damaging to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton that US intelligence believes were hacked by Russia as part of its effort to influence the election.

Russia denied meddling and Trump has denied any campaign collusion with Moscow. A probe by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not establish that members of Trump's campaign conspired with Russia during the election.

Australian-born Assange, 49, is fighting to stop being sent to the United States, where he is charged with conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law over the release of confidential cables by WikiLeaks in 2010-11.

Latest articles

Rugby

Parramatta on track for top-four NRL spot

Parramatta have all but wrapped up a top-four finish but were unconvincing in their NRL victory over Brisbane at Bankwest Stadium on Friday night.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Panthers seal NRL minor premiership

Penrith have extended their winning streak to 14 and claimed the NRL minor premiership with a 32-12 rout of North Queensland in Townsville.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm expect Grant to put on Tigers show

While Melbourne were rocked to lose Origin prop Christian Welch for a COVID-19 breach, coach Craig Bellamy says they’re excited to take on Harry Grant’s Tigers.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Oregon’s wildfires force mass evacuations

An outbreak of fires sweeping the western United States has scorching a landscape the size of New Jersey and killed at least 25 people.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for missing after US fires

A search continues for people still missing after wildfires swept through the US states of Oregon, California and Washington.

AAP Newswire
World

Oracle wins TikTok over Microsoft bid

TikTok’s owner has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as the American tech partner that could help keep the popular video-sharing app running in the United States.

AAP Newswire